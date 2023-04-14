Exclude UI typed Field from Sorting/ Editing

I used the field type "ui" for inserting a small button to link to the page that is currently edited. Unfortunately this field also appears in the sorting or editing context although it is empty. Is there a way to tell payload no ignore the field also for the database?
Our form hooks should be all you need to do this inside of your custom UI component 🙂
Somehow I could not find a solution to this even with the provided documentation. Isn't including fields of type UI within edit and column context unwanted behaviour anyway ? As it says in the docs "It has absolutely no effect on the data of your documents. It is presentational-only." As the value for presentational fields is supposed to be empty anyway it does not make sense to display it or edit it. @Jarrod
I don't think it is unwanted behavior, what if you wanted to render a button that takes you to the page (like you have right there). You just need to render a custom Cell component for your ui field, read about it here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
Got you. I didn't wanted to have the Cell functionality in the first place but now I can make sense out of it showing the link again. Thanks for you patience!
