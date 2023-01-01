"Fetching user failed: NetworkError when attempting to fetch resource."

Hi. I'm attempting to replace a database in an app I'm building with Payload. I'm using the next-payload package.

When I first navigate to /admin to access the payload backend, I get this message in the browser, then my Next app crashes with no error message. Any thoughts on what could be the cause?

This is my payload config:

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb' import { webpackBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-webpack' import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' // beta export default buildConfig({ admin: { bundler: webpackBundler(), // or viteBundler() autoLogin: { email: 'christianmay21@gmail.com', password: 'test', prefillOnly: true } }, db: mongooseAdapter({ url: process.env.DATABASE_URI ?? "", }), // or postgresAdapter({}), editor: lexicalEditor({}), // or slateEditor({}) collections: [ { slug: 'pages', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'content', type: 'richText', required: true, }, ], }, ], globals: [ { slug: 'header', fields: [ { name: 'nav', type: 'array', fields: [ { name: 'page', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'pages', }, ], }, ], }, ], })

My primary issue here was that I did not have MongoDB installed 🙂