"Fetching user failed: NetworkError when attempting to fetch resource."

Hi. I'm attempting to replace a database in an app I'm building with Payload. I'm using the next-payload package.
When I first navigate to /admin to access the payload backend, I get this message in the browser, then my Next app crashes with no error message. Any thoughts on what could be the cause?
This is my payload config:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb'
import { webpackBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-webpack'
import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' // beta
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
bundler: webpackBundler(), // or viteBundler()
autoLogin: {
email: 'christianmay21@gmail.com',
password: 'test',
prefillOnly: true
}
},
db: mongooseAdapter({
url: process.env.DATABASE_URI ?? "",
}), // or postgresAdapter({}),
editor: lexicalEditor({}), // or slateEditor({})
collections: [
{
slug: 'pages',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'content',
type: 'richText',
required: true,
},
],
},
],
globals: [
{
slug: 'header',
fields: [
{
name: 'nav',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'page',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'pages',
},
],
},
],
},
],
})
My primary issue here was that I did not have MongoDB installed 🙂
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.