Fields inside block is editable even if you set `access.create and access.update` as false

default discord avatar
yhn5790
2 months ago
6

1. This happens only for fields inside blocks.


2. If you add the same field inside tab or top level of the document it behaves as expected



P.S: These are payload components

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    I agree - this doesn't behave as one would expect. In your case, would it work if you set

    admin.readOnly: true


    Alternatively if you want to hide the fields for certain users, but leave available for admins, you could use

    admin.condition

    :


    condition: (_data, _sib, { user }) => user?.role === "admin",
    Screenshot_2023-05-29_at_08.09.00.png
    Screenshot_2023-05-29_at_08.09.10.png
  • default discord avatar
    yhn5790
    2 months ago

    Yes,

    readOnly

    works as expected



    This works. Would prefer it to a disabled field else will go with this approach. Thanks 🙌



    Raising this as a bug 🙂



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2724
