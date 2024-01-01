form builder submission email

I am using the form builder plugin (https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
)
I created a form and linked an email address. When I submit, a form submission appears in the CMS, but I don't receive any emails.
In contrast, the 'forgot password' email is sent, and
payload.sendEmail
also works.
Is this intended? Do I have to manually send out emails?
@fewbar the only requirements here are that Payload email is configured (https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#email-functionality
) and your forms have an
emails
array (this line):https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/blob/main/src/collections/FormSubmissions/hooks/sendEmail.ts#L42
@fewbar I had the same problem.
Seems like the plugin requires the 'Email to'
and 'Email From' fields before sending e-mails. Are you sure you have filled in both in the emails array?
https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/blob/b57ea64e1ffd456bbcc0e429bc9097e681c3ce25/src/collections/FormSubmissions/hooks/sendEmail.ts#L58
Email from is not required, but without it is not sending e-mails.
@jacobsfletch is this intented? or bug?
thank you so much!!
Of course, in sendgrid you define an "email from", so you have to set it here accordingly
It's not related to the smpt server
https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/blob/b57ea64e1ffd456bbcc0e429bc9097e681c3ce25/src/collections/FormSubmissions/hooks/sendEmail.ts#L73
this always returns null if Email From is not set
good catch 🙏
ping and bump 🙂
@jacobsfletch, is this on your radar yet? or shall we create an issue on github
I think the move here is to remove the conditions @AngeloK points out and makes both fieldsoptional
. So that we could inject a
from
and
to
address in
beforeEmail
, if needed. The idea here is that these addresses don’t necessarily need to originate from the
emails
array.
Go ahead an open an issue in the form builder repo and we can continue the conversation there!
This time I get
Error while sending one or more emails in form submission id: undefined.
NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
at new ExtendableError (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\errors\APIError.ts:26:11)
at new APIError (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\errors\APIError.ts:43:5)
at new NotFound (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\errors\NotFound.ts:7:5)
at findByID (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\findByID.ts:112:13)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) {
status: 404,
data: null,
isPublic: false,
isOperational: true
}
The form submission is being created though
And I can still manually send emails with payload, meaning it's configured correctly.
Also, I have an emails array and emailTo and emailFrom are both set
This has worked before afaik
It works with version 1.0.11, but not with 1.0.12 @jacobsfletch
also, some API field has changed from
form
to
forms
(which would be a breaking change)
@fewbar WOW that's clearly a mistake, here's a fix for that:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/compare/fix/19?expand=1
Here's another fix based on our previous conversation, too:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/pull/28
I just published
1.0.13
with these fixes and a couple more features, give it a shot!
wait, why remove the 'email to' requirement? Don't we always need an address to send to?
Because your
beforeEmail
hook may want to populate the
emailTo
Ah ok
Thanks a lot @jacobsfletch !! 😊
