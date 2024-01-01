Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

form builder submission email

default discord avatar
phewbar
12 months ago
11

I am using the form builder plugin (

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder

)


I created a form and linked an email address. When I submit, a form submission appears in the CMS, but I don't receive any emails.


In contrast, the 'forgot password' email is sent, and

payload.sendEmail

also works.



Is this intended? Do I have to manually send out emails?



form builder submission email

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    12 months ago

    @fewbar the only requirements here are that Payload email is configured (

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#email-functionality

    ) and your forms have an

    emails

    array (this line):

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/blob/main/src/collections/FormSubmissions/hooks/sendEmail.ts#L42
  • default discord avatar
    angelok2741
    11 months ago

    @fewbar I had the same problem.


    Seems like the plugin requires the 'Email to'


    and 'Email From' fields before sending e-mails. Are you sure you have filled in both in the emails array?



    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/blob/b57ea64e1ffd456bbcc0e429bc9097e681c3ce25/src/collections/FormSubmissions/hooks/sendEmail.ts#L58




    Email from is not required, but without it is not sending e-mails.



    @jacobsfletch is this intented? or bug?

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    phewbar
    11 months ago

    thank you so much!!



    Of course, in sendgrid you define an "email from", so you have to set it here accordingly

  • default discord avatar
    angelok2741
    11 months ago

    It's not related to the smpt server



    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/blob/b57ea64e1ffd456bbcc0e429bc9097e681c3ce25/src/collections/FormSubmissions/hooks/sendEmail.ts#L73


    this always returns null if Email From is not set

  • default discord avatar
    phewbar
    11 months ago

    good catch 🙏



    ping and bump 🙂


    @jacobsfletch, is this on your radar yet? or shall we create an issue on github

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    I think the move here is to remove the conditions @AngeloK points out and makes both fields

    optional

    . So that we could inject a

    from

    and

    to

    address in

    beforeEmail

    , if needed. The idea here is that these addresses don’t necessarily need to originate from the

    emails

    array.



    Go ahead an open an issue in the form builder repo and we can continue the conversation there!

  • default discord avatar
    phewbar
    11 months ago

    This time I get


    Error while sending one or more emails in form submission id: undefined.
NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
    at new ExtendableError (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\errors\APIError.ts:26:11)
    at new APIError (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\errors\APIError.ts:43:5)
    at new NotFound (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\errors\NotFound.ts:7:5)
    at findByID (C:\...\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\findByID.ts:112:13)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) {
  status: 404,
  data: null,
  isPublic: false,
  isOperational: true
}


    The form submission is being created though



    And I can still manually send emails with payload, meaning it's configured correctly.



    Also, I have an emails array and emailTo and emailFrom are both set



    This has worked before afaik



    It works with version 1.0.11, but not with 1.0.12 @jacobsfletch



    also, some API field has changed from

    form

    to

    forms

    (which would be a breaking change)

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    @fewbar WOW that's clearly a mistake, here's a fix for that:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/compare/fix/19?expand=1


    Here's another fix based on our previous conversation, too:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/pull/28


    I just published

    1.0.13

    with these fixes and a couple more features, give it a shot!

  • default discord avatar
    phewbar
    11 months ago

    wait, why remove the 'email to' requirement? Don't we always need an address to send to?

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    Because your

    beforeEmail

    hook may want to populate the

    emailTo
  • default discord avatar
    phewbar
    11 months ago

    Ah ok



    Thanks a lot @jacobsfletch !! 😊

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.