Front-end crash with Stripe package

8 months ago
Hello, I'm trying to use Stripe with collection hooks but as soon as I add the "new Stripe" line, payload's front-end is crashing.



In my collection file :


import Stripe from "stripe";

const stripeSecretKey = process.env.STRIPE_SECRET_KEY;
const stripe = new Stripe(stripeSecretKey, { apiVersion: "2022-11-15" });


Browser console error : 


Uncaught TypeError: stripe__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_1___default(...) is not a constructor
    at ./src/collections/Items.ts (Items.ts:6:16)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at ./src/payload.config.ts (slug.ts:22:4)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js (useThumbnail.js:30:29)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
./src/collections/Items.ts    @    Items.ts:6
__webpack_require__    @    bootstrap:24
fn    @    hot module replacement:62
fn    @    hot module replacement:62
./src/payload.config.ts    @    slug.ts:22
__webpack_require__    @    bootstrap:24
fn    @    hot module replacement:62
fn    @    hot module replacement:62
./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js    @    useThumbnail.js:30
__webpack_require__    @    bootstrap:24
(anonymous)    @    startup:5
(anonymous)    @    startup:5


Okay I fixed it with this :

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
