Front-end crash with Stripe package

Hello, I'm trying to use Stripe with collection hooks but as soon as I add the "new Stripe" line, payload's front-end is crashing.

In my collection file :

import Stripe from "stripe"; const stripeSecretKey = process.env.STRIPE_SECRET_KEY; const stripe = new Stripe(stripeSecretKey, { apiVersion: "2022-11-15" });

Browser console error :

Uncaught TypeError: stripe__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_1___default(...) is not a constructor at ./src/collections/Items.ts (Items.ts:6:16) at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1) at fn (hot module replacement:62:1) at fn (hot module replacement:62:1) at ./src/payload.config.ts (slug.ts:22:4) at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1) at fn (hot module replacement:62:1) at fn (hot module replacement:62:1) at ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js (useThumbnail.js:30:29) at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1) ./src/collections/Items.ts @ Items.ts:6 __webpack_require__ @ bootstrap:24 fn @ hot module replacement:62 fn @ hot module replacement:62 ./src/payload.config.ts @ slug.ts:22 __webpack_require__ @ bootstrap:24 fn @ hot module replacement:62 fn @ hot module replacement:62 ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js @ useThumbnail.js:30 __webpack_require__ @ bootstrap:24 (anonymous) @ startup:5 (anonymous) @ startup:5

Okay I fixed it with this :