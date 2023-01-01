Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Full HTML editor instead of SlateJS

default discord avatar
cbratschi
5 months ago
3

We would like to use a WYSIWYG editor which allows adding raw HTML content, such as TinyMCE. The SlateJS output format is very different and we see several issues. Are there any plugins to integrate other editors?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    There's

    https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical

    which has more features!



    Not sure what you mean with "allows adding raw HTML content" though. I mean it has a code field in which you can write html, but I don't think it will be displayed unless you extend it with your own node (which you do in Slate as well)

  • default discord avatar
    cbratschi
    5 months ago

    I want to be able to add any HTML code without having to configure each element.

  • default discord avatar
    zoul0813
    5 months ago

    you can use Custom Components to render whatever Editor you'd like ... or alternatively, you can extend SlateJS with custom Elements or Leaves that your app can then use when deserializing the SlateJS content to know the contents are Raw HTML.

