Full HTML editor instead of SlateJS

We would like to use a WYSIWYG editor which allows adding raw HTML content, such as TinyMCE. The SlateJS output format is very different and we see several issues. Are there any plugins to integrate other editors?
There'shttps://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical
which has more features!
Not sure what you mean with "allows adding raw HTML content" though. I mean it has a code field in which you can write html, but I don't think it will be displayed unless you extend it with your own node (which you do in Slate as well)
I want to be able to add any HTML code without having to configure each element.
you can use Custom Components to render whatever Editor you'd like ... or alternatively, you can extend SlateJS with custom Elements or Leaves that your app can then use when deserializing the SlateJS content to know the contents are Raw HTML.
