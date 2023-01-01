DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Functions as endpoints?

discord user avatar
alessiogr
Payload Team
3 months ago
7

Does anyone know a library or have an idea as to if it's possible to have functions act as endpoints?



So basically:


- The function params would be automatically "registered"/filled when someone makes a post request => no need to manually parse the params from the request body


- On the client, I'd need to make a fetch to that endpoint generated from the function - as always. But on the server, I should be able to just call the function without having to make a fetch. That way, I wouldn't have to extract the endpoint logic into a function, which would simplify things



Any thoughts? Could that be possible`?

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    I was thinking about something along those lines, like having an

    actions

    field next to hooks etc. While I think there certainly is a use case for that I was afraid it might convolute the collection configs and typing all this would become difficult. Also it is not 100% clear how to infer endpoints from functions automatically (what is the correct http verb? what would be the best url?)


    Still like the idea overall 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I think Spring does that through annotations! But that's more a black magic solution I guess



    Why an actions field though? I was thinking of just being able to pass a function into

    endpoints


    then have some wrapper which somehow reads that function's parameters to generate an endpoint which calls that function

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    I don't see how you could run it separately without extracting the function right now...though you could write something that's then re-usable for this very thing no?



    i thought about calling the handler directly, well actually you could have a function that returns a handler (or not) depending on the params



    tbh sounds like a decorator to me



    where are they?!

