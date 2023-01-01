Functions as endpoints?

Does anyone know a library or have an idea as to if it's possible to have functions act as endpoints?
So basically:
- The function params would be automatically "registered"/filled when someone makes a post request => no need to manually parse the params from the request body
- On the client, I'd need to make a fetch to that endpoint generated from the function - as always. But on the server, I should be able to just call the function without having to make a fetch. That way, I wouldn't have to extract the endpoint logic into a function, which would simplify things
Any thoughts? Could that be possible`?
I was thinking about something along those lines, like having an
actions
field next to hooks etc. While I think there certainly is a use case for that I was afraid it might convolute the collection configs and typing all this would become difficult. Also it is not 100% clear how to infer endpoints from functions automatically (what is the correct http verb? what would be the best url?)
Still like the idea overall 🙂
I think Spring does that through annotations! But that's more a black magic solution I guess
Why an actions field though? I was thinking of just being able to pass a function into
endpoints
then have some wrapper which somehow reads that function's parameters to generate an endpoint which calls that function
I don't see how you could run it separately without extracting the function right now...though you could write something that's then re-usable for this very thing no?
i thought about calling the handler directly, well actually you could have a function that returns a handler (or not) depending on the params
tbh sounds like a decorator to me
where are they?!
