Generate:types now have null

Hi there! With the new 2.0 version we noticed that most types now have a '| null' added to them. My question is if in this payload version, 'undefined' and 'null' are treated differently in the code, having different meanings and hence being both necessary.

The most challenging part of our update is to fix all our derived types, which use NonNullable. If null has no special meaning it would be easier for us to just write a script to remove the nulls from the generated file. cc @jmikrut