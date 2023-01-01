Generate:types now have null

Hi there! With the new 2.0 version we noticed that most types now have a '| null' added to them. My question is if in this payload version, 'undefined' and 'null' are treated differently in the code, having different meanings and hence being both necessary.
The most challenging part of our update is to fix all our derived types, which use NonNullable. If null has no special meaning it would be easier for us to just write a script to remove the nulls from the generated file. cc @jmikrut
Hmm, I don't believe there were any intended type gen changes in that regard. Do you have an example of a specific type of yours that changed?
Went through the same thing last week and had to modify derived types. PR related to the change in generated type:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3870
We also had to modify some code while migrating to Payload 2.x. It would be better if null values are only used in special cases and undefined would be the default.
That PR is technically a more correct type, since null is a possibility.
Should've been a minor bump instead of a patch, maybe
thank you all!
