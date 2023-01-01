Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Generate:types now have null

default discord avatar
cerizesantos
6 days ago
5

Hi there! With the new 2.0 version we noticed that most types now have a '| null' added to them. My question is if in this payload version, 'undefined' and 'null' are treated differently in the code, having different meanings and hence being both necessary.



The most challenging part of our update is to fix all our derived types, which use NonNullable. If null has no special meaning it would be easier for us to just write a script to remove the nulls from the generated file. cc @jmikrut

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hmm, I don't believe there were any intended type gen changes in that regard. Do you have an example of a specific type of yours that changed?

  • default discord avatar
    fturmel
    6 days ago

    Went through the same thing last week and had to modify derived types. PR related to the change in generated type:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3870
  • default discord avatar
    cbratschi
    6 days ago

    We also had to modify some code while migrating to Payload 2.x. It would be better if null values are only used in special cases and undefined would be the default.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    That PR is technically a more correct type, since null is a possibility.



    Should've been a minor bump instead of a patch, maybe

  • default discord avatar
    cerizesantos
    4 days ago

    thank you all!

