Getting CastError while casting to ObjectId for my 'sites' model

I am getting casting error while trying to login as any user other than super admin in my app:
ERROR (payload): CastError: Cast to ObjectId failed for value "{
id: '6564c3badcee711d6330591b',
name: 'Site 1',
createdAt: '2023-11-27T16:28:42.979Z',
updatedAt: '2023-11-27T16:28:42.979Z'
}" (type Object) at path "_id" for model "sites"
at model.Query.exec (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\mongoose\lib\query.js:4921:21)
at Function.paginate (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\mongoose-paginate-v2\dist\index.js:191:26)
at Object.find (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\@payloadcms\db-mongodb\src\find.ts:75:30)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at find (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\find.ts:144:16)
at C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\payload\src\collections\dataloader.ts:107:22
at DataLoader._batchLoadFn (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\payload\src\collections\dataloader.ts:91:5)
and here is mysites
collection:
const Sites: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "sites",
admin: {
useAsTitle: "name",
},
access: {
create: isSuperAdmin,
read: isSuperAdminOrHasSiteAccess("id"),
update: isSuperAdmin,
delete: isSuperAdmin,
},
fields: [
{
name: "name",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
],
};
export default Sites;
I am using payload ^2.0.0
This access method is causing the issue:
export const isSuperAdminOrHasSiteAccess =
(siteIDFieldName: string = "site"): Access =>
({ req: { user } }) => {
if (user) {
if (checkRole(["superAdmin"], user)) return true;
if (
(checkRole(["admin"], user) || checkRole(["editor"], user)) &&
user.sites?.length > 0
) {
return {
or: [
{
[siteIDFieldName]: {
in: user.sites,
},
},
{
[siteIDFieldName]: {
exists: false,
},
},
],
};
}
}
return false;
};
I solved it. The problem was thedepth
in my 'users' collection. I had
auth: true
in there, just replaced it with
auth: {depth: 0}
and it solved the issue
