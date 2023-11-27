Getting CastError while casting to ObjectId for my 'sites' model

I am getting casting error while trying to login as any user other than super admin in my app:

ERROR (payload): CastError: Cast to ObjectId failed for value "{ id: '6564c3badcee711d6330591b', name: 'Site 1', createdAt: '2023-11-27T16:28:42.979Z', updatedAt: '2023-11-27T16:28:42.979Z' }" (type Object) at path "_id" for model "sites" at model.Query.exec (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb

ode_modules\mongoose\lib\query.js:4921:21) at Function.paginate (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb

ode_modules\mongoose-paginate-v2\dist\index.js:191:26) at Object.find (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb

ode_modules\@payloadcms\db-mongodb\src\find.ts:75:30) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at find (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\find.ts:144:16) at C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\dataloader.ts:107:22 at DataLoader._batchLoadFn (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\dataloader.ts:91:5)

and here is my

sites

collection:

const Sites: CollectionConfig = { slug: "sites", admin: { useAsTitle: "name", }, access: { create: isSuperAdmin, read: isSuperAdminOrHasSiteAccess("id"), update: isSuperAdmin, delete: isSuperAdmin, }, fields: [ { name: "name", type: "text", required: true, }, ], }; export default Sites;

I am using payload ^2.0.0

This access method is causing the issue:

export const isSuperAdminOrHasSiteAccess = (siteIDFieldName: string = "site"): Access => ({ req: { user } }) => { if (user) { if (checkRole(["superAdmin"], user)) return true; if ( (checkRole(["admin"], user) || checkRole(["editor"], user)) && user.sites?.length > 0 ) { return { or: [ { [siteIDFieldName]: { in: user.sites, }, }, { [siteIDFieldName]: { exists: false, }, }, ], }; } } return false; };

I solved it. The problem was the

depth

in my 'users' collection. I had

auth: true

in there, just replaced it with

auth: {depth: 0}

and it solved the issue