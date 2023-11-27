Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Getting CastError while casting to ObjectId for my 'sites' model

default discord avatar
bllnsr
3 days ago

I am getting casting error while trying to login as any user other than super admin in my app:



ERROR (payload): CastError: Cast to ObjectId failed for value "{
  id: '6564c3badcee711d6330591b',
  name: 'Site 1',
  createdAt: '2023-11-27T16:28:42.979Z',
  updatedAt: '2023-11-27T16:28:42.979Z'
}" (type Object) at path "_id" for model "sites"
    at model.Query.exec (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\mongoose\lib\query.js:4921:21)
    at Function.paginate (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\mongoose-paginate-v2\dist\index.js:191:26)
    at Object.find (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\@payloadcms\db-mongodb\src\find.ts:75:30)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
    at find (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\find.ts:144:16)
    at C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\payload\src\collections\dataloader.ts:107:22
    at DataLoader._batchLoadFn (C:\dev\work\blink-client-corpweb\node_modules\payload\src\collections\dataloader.ts:91:5)


and here is my

sites

collection: 



const Sites: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "sites",
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "name",
  },
  access: {
    create: isSuperAdmin,
    read: isSuperAdminOrHasSiteAccess("id"),
    update: isSuperAdmin,
    delete: isSuperAdmin,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "name",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
    },
  ],
};

export default Sites;

I am using payload ^2.0.0



This access method is causing the issue:



export const isSuperAdminOrHasSiteAccess =
  (siteIDFieldName: string = "site"): Access =>
  ({ req: { user } }) => {
    if (user) {
      if (checkRole(["superAdmin"], user)) return true;

      if (
        (checkRole(["admin"], user) || checkRole(["editor"], user)) &&
        user.sites?.length > 0
      ) {
        return {
          or: [
            {
              [siteIDFieldName]: {
                in: user.sites,
              },
            },
            {
              [siteIDFieldName]: {
                exists: false,
              },
            },
          ],
        };
      }
    }
    return false;
  };


I solved it. The problem was the

depth

in my 'users' collection. I had 

auth: true

in there, just replaced it with 

auth: {depth: 0}

and it solved the issue

