I'm refactoring to Next's new
App
directory, and I get the following error when attempting to fetch a page collection using the
Local API
.
I'm using the
payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server
template.
error ./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node
Module parse failed: Unexpected character '�' (1:0)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders
(Source code omitted for this binary file)
Import trace for requested module:
./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node
./node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js
./node_modules/@swc/core/index.js
./node_modules/swc-loader/src/index.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/getBaseConfig.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/getDevConfig.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/init.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/express/admin.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/initHTTP.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/index.js
./app/home/page.tsx
Here's what the page looks like in
app/home/page.tsx
:
import payload from 'payload'
async function getPage({ slug }: { slug: string }) {
const pageQuery = await payload.find({
collection: 'pages',
where: {
slug: {
equals: slug
}
}
})
const page = pageQuery.docs[0]
return page
}
export default async function Page() {
const pageData = getPage({ slug: 'home' })
const [page] = await Promise.all([pageData])
console.log({ page })
return <main>Home</main>
}
New to the
app
directory, maybe I'm missing something? Page works fine, but calling
payload.find
seems to break it.
UPDATE: This fixes it.https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server/issues/23#issuecomment-1381256336
