DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Getting error when using Local API and Next's App directory structure

default discord avatar
gabe.algo
2 months ago
1

I'm refactoring to Next's new

App

directory, and I get the following error when attempting to fetch a page collection using the

Local API

.



I'm using the

payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

template.



error ./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node
Module parse failed: Unexpected character '�' (1:0)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders
(Source code omitted for this binary file)

Import trace for requested module:
./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node
./node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js
./node_modules/@swc/core/index.js
./node_modules/swc-loader/src/index.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/getBaseConfig.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/getDevConfig.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/init.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/express/admin.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/initHTTP.js
./node_modules/payload/dist/index.js
./app/home/page.tsx


Here's what the page looks like in

app/home/page.tsx

:



import payload from 'payload'

async function getPage({ slug }: { slug: string }) {
  const pageQuery = await payload.find({
    collection: 'pages',
    where: {
      slug: {
        equals: slug
      }
    }
  })

  const page = pageQuery.docs[0]

  return page
}

export default async function Page() {
  const pageData = getPage({ slug: 'home' })

  const [page] = await Promise.all([pageData])

  console.log({ page })

  return <main>Home</main>
}


New to the

app

directory, maybe I'm missing something? Page works fine, but calling

payload.find

seems to break it.



UPDATE: This fixes it.

https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server/issues/23#issuecomment-1381256336
    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.