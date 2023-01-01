I'm refactoring to Next's new

App

directory, and I get the following error when attempting to fetch a page collection using the

Local API

.

I'm using the

payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

template.

error ./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node Module parse failed: Unexpected character '�' (1:0) You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders (Source code omitted for this binary file) Import trace for requested module: ./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node ./node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js ./node_modules/@swc/core/index.js ./node_modules/swc-loader/src/index.js ./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/getBaseConfig.js ./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/getDevConfig.js ./node_modules/payload/dist/webpack/init.js ./node_modules/payload/dist/express/admin.js ./node_modules/payload/dist/initHTTP.js ./node_modules/payload/dist/index.js ./app/home/page.tsx

Here's what the page looks like in

app/home/page.tsx

:

import payload from 'payload' async function getPage({ slug }: { slug: string }) { const pageQuery = await payload.find({ collection: 'pages', where: { slug: { equals: slug } } }) const page = pageQuery.docs[0] return page } export default async function Page() { const pageData = getPage({ slug: 'home' }) const [page] = await Promise.all([pageData]) console.log({ page }) return <main>Home</main> }

New to the

app

directory, maybe I'm missing something? Page works fine, but calling

payload.find

seems to break it.

UPDATE: This fixes it.