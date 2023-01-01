Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Git markdown support

default discord avatar
tarfwrk
2 weeks ago
3

can we make/ edit markdown files as we do in DECAP CMS

  • default discord avatar
    nclevenger
    2 weeks ago

    You could use a

    code

    field of language

    markdown
  • default discord avatar
    tarfwrk
    2 weeks ago

    could not understand this,, any documentation for it..



    my blog part is static markdown files

  • default discord avatar
    nclevenger
    2 weeks ago

    oh - I thought you meant editing markdown as data ... if you wanted to do that, you could create a field of type

    code

    and set the language to

    markdown

    and then it would store the markdown in your database:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/code

    If you're referring to using markdown files to store the content instead of in the database, I don't think that Payload supports that.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.