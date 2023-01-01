Git markdown support

can we make/ edit markdown files as we do in DECAP CMS
You could use a
code
field of language
markdown
could not understand this,, any documentation for it..
my blog part is static markdown files
oh - I thought you meant editing markdown as data ... if you wanted to do that, you could create a field of type
code
and set the language to
markdown
and then it would store the markdown in your database:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/code
If you're referring to using markdown files to store the content instead of in the database, I don't think that Payload supports that.
