GraphQL not showing a relation ship value but REST API working as intended

default discord avatar
miguderp
3 months ago
8

Hey 👋



Kind of a small thing but I didn't want to spam #general with that.


I have a collection with a relationship field to another collection. I correctly see the value through REST API but it's not showing in GraphQL.



Am I missing something?




In terms of

access

, everything is public (

() => true

) and I assume I can read it with the payload client as well

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    hmm, well, i see that you are using custom IDs, is that correct?

  • default discord avatar
    miguderp
    3 months ago

    yes, I'm syncing with an external API so I use their IDs to create/update



    and both collections have that treatment

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    can you try this same thing on a collection that is not using custom ID?



    i don't know why it would be that... but if you do indeed have open access control, i am not sure what else it could be



    if you can create a minimally reproducible repo, i can help here further

  • default discord avatar
    miguderp
    3 months ago

    will do thanks, a bit on a deadline now so I'll try to find a workaround but I'll check later on if it was something wrong with my setup that I can reproduce



    I don't have collections that don't use a custom ID but for what it's worth and weirdly enough, another relationship between two collections with custom IDs seem to work as intended (

    Produits

    &

    Marque

    )

    image.png
