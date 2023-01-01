GraphQL not showing a relation ship value but REST API working as intended

Hey 👋
Kind of a small thing but I didn't want to spam #general with that.
I have a collection with a relationship field to another collection. I correctly see the value through REST API but it's not showing in GraphQL.
Am I missing something?
In terms of
access
, everything is public (
() => true
) and I assume I can read it with the payload client as well
hmm, well, i see that you are using custom IDs, is that correct?
yes, I'm syncing with an external API so I use their IDs to create/update
and both collections have that treatment
can you try this same thing on a collection that is not using custom ID?
i don't know why it would be that... but if you do indeed have open access control, i am not sure what else it could be
if you can create a minimally reproducible repo, i can help here further
will do thanks, a bit on a deadline now so I'll try to find a workaround but I'll check later on if it was something wrong with my setup that I can reproduce
I don't have collections that don't use a custom ID but for what it's worth and weirdly enough, another relationship between two collections with custom IDs seem to work as intended (
Produits
&
Marque
)
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.