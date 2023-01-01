graphql query for single document

hey,

i would like to query with graphql only a single document.

i would like to return it by a slug like this:

query getProduct($slug: String! = "cell1") { Product(slug: $slug) { id }

but seems like this is not allowed.

do i have to write a custom query for this?

if yes, do you have a sample code of doing so?

for those who needs it i came out with something like that:

import payload from 'payload'; const ProductBySlugResolver = async (parent, args, context) => { const products = await payload.find({ collection: "products", where: { slug: { equals: args.slug }, }, limit: 1, }); if (products.docs?.length==0) { // throw new Error('no product was found') console.dir('product `' + args.slug + '` not found') return {} } return products.docs[0]; } export default ProductBySlugResolver;