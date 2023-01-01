Is there a way we can limit the number of relationship items returned through a gql query?
(without implementing a custom query)
Like this (example):
query ($page: Int) {
battles: MonsterBattles(limit: 100, page: $page, sort: "-createdAt") {
hasNextPage
docs {
id
loots(limit: 10) { <-- here
item {
name
}
}
monster {
name
image {
url
sizes {
x100 {
url
}
}
}
}
participantsCount
createdAt
}
}
}
GraphQL relationship limit
Added this to "idea" on git 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.