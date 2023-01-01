Is there a way we can limit the number of relationship items returned through a gql query?

(without implementing a custom query)

Like this (example):

query ( $page : Int ) { battles : MonsterBattles ( limit : 100 , page : $page , sort : "-createdAt" ) { hasNextPage docs { id loots ( limit : 10 ) { <-- here item { name } } monster { name image { url sizes { x100 { url } } } } participantsCount createdAt } } }

GraphQL relationship limit

Added this to "idea" on git 👍