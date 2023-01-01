Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

GraphQL relationship limit

default discord avatar
grandnainconnu
5 months ago

Is there a way we can limit the number of relationship items returned through a gql query?


(without implementing a custom query)



Like this (example):


query ($page: Int) {
      battles: MonsterBattles(limit: 100, page: $page, sort: "-createdAt") {
        hasNextPage
        docs {
          id
          loots(limit: 10) { <-- here
            item {
              name
            }
          }
          monster {
            name
            image {
              url
              sizes {
                x100 {
                  url
                }
              }
            }
          }
          participantsCount
          createdAt
        }
      }
    }


GraphQL relationship limit



Added this to "idea" on git 👍

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.