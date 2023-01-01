group field conditional not working

Hi - Since upgrading to 1.10.0 the conditional logic on one of my groups is failing to work.
Please can you take a look at your regressions to test this all working as expected?
Hey Jake, what kind of error are you getting?
Also, can we check out the logic?
There is an issue opened about conditionshttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2886
We're looking into this right now BTW.
Ok great - glad to hear it's not an isolated bug 👍
Sure...
The failing condition is for the
landingEditorial
at the end of the code. It appears that conditionals on groups are failing.
