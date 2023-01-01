Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
group field conditional not working

jakehopking
5 months ago
3

Hi - Since upgrading to 1.10.0 the conditional logic on one of my groups is failing to work.



Please can you take a look at your regressions to test this all working as expected?

    notchr
    5 months ago

    Hey Jake, what kind of error are you getting?



    Also, can we check out the logic?

    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    There is an issue opened about conditions

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2886


    We're looking into this right now BTW.

    jakehopking
    5 months ago

    Ok great - glad to hear it's not an isolated bug 👍



    Sure...



    The failing condition is for the

    landingEditorial

    at the end of the code. It appears that conditionals on groups are failing.

    message.txt
