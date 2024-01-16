Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
walex3232
3 days ago
3

I made a purchase on payload on standard plan but i deleted the project. Now i want to import the same project back but it is asking me to make another payment again....Please i need help...Thanks



anuary 16, 2024


PAID


$35.00


1 × Standard (at $35.00 / month)



Period: January 16, 2024 - February 16, 2024



I do not know how to recover my project back on payload

