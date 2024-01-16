I made a purchase on payload on standard plan but i deleted the project. Now i want to import the same project back but it is asking me to make another payment again....Please i need help...Thanks
anuary 16, 2024
PAID
$35.00
1 × Standard (at $35.00 / month)
Period: January 16, 2024 - February 16, 2024
I do not know how to recover my project back on payload
@Sean
Hey @Walex3232 what's the email on the account?
I took care of @Walex3232 in this thread:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1197170130149453844
