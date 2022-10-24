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hide collections in navigation

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60pfennig3 years ago
3

Hi is it possible to hide collections in the navigation without writing a custom one?


The problem: I have collections which are only used in a relationship within a context. It isn't wanted that they can be created via navigation but just within its parent collection.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    Yes, there are a few ways you can do this



    the best way might honestly be custom CSS

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    60pfennig3 years ago

    ok thank you 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    each one of the links in the sidebar AND the tiles on the dashboard should be targetable via CSS using the slug of the collection



    👍



    also, if you do not have custom CSS yet, and you add it, but it doesn't appear to work, try and run

    rm -Rf node_modules/.cache

    and then restart server



    webpack does some weird caching stuff that might prevent your css from loading at first

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