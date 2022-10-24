hide collections in navigation

Hi is it possible to hide collections in the navigation without writing a custom one?
The problem: I have collections which are only used in a relationship within a context. It isn't wanted that they can be created via navigation but just within its parent collection.
Yes, there are a few ways you can do this
the best way might honestly be custom CSS
ok thank you 🙂
each one of the links in the sidebar AND the tiles on the dashboard should be targetable via CSS using the slug of the collection
👍
also, if you do not have custom CSS yet, and you add it, but it doesn't appear to work, try and run
rm -Rf node_modules/.cache
and then restart server
webpack does some weird caching stuff that might prevent your css from loading at first
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