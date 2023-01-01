How can I reuse internal GraphQL types for custom queries/mutations?

If I try to define JSON type, for example, I get this error

Schema must contain uniquely named types but contains multiple types named "JSON"

How can I reuse Payload's JSON type (or any type for that matter)?

Resolved: Did some digging in the Payload source code and found out they are simply importing from graphql packages:

import { DateTimeResolver } from 'graphql-scalars' ; import { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json' ;

Use in your custom query/mutation fields definition like this: