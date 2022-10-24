How can I stop the Save button not to be clickable when viewing virtual fields

I have some problem with the virtual fields where I fetch the data from the api. And it display in the virtual fields. However everytime I viewing the documentation the Save button is appearing ready to be clicked again.
'use client'
import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useField, FieldLabel, TextInput, useFieldProps, useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui'
import { TextFieldClientProps } from 'payload'
import { stringify } from 'qs-esm'
const DEFAULT_LIMIT = 9999
const DEFAULT_DEPTH = 0
const DEFAULT_PAGE = 1
export const stockComponent: React.FC<TextFieldClientProps> = ({ field }) => {
const { label } = field
const { path, readOnly } = useFieldProps()
const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path })
const { id } = useDocumentInfo()
const stringifyQuery = stringify(
{
depth: DEFAULT_DEPTH,
limit: DEFAULT_LIMIT,
page: DEFAULT_PAGE,
where: {
product: {
equals: id,
},
},
},
{ addQueryPrefix: true },
)
const setStockValue = async () => {
const res = await fetch(
`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}/api/inventory-logs${stringifyQuery}`,
)
const data = await res.json()
let displayValue = 0
for (let i = 0; i < data.docs.length; i++) {
if (data.docs[i].type === 'import') {
displayValue += data.docs[i].quantity
} else {
displayValue -= data.docs[i].quantity
}
}
setValue(displayValue.toString())
}
useEffect(() => {
setStockValue()
}, [])
// This one is read only
return (
<div className="field-type text">
<FieldLabel field={field} htmlFor={`field-${path}`} label={label} />
<div className="field-type__wrap">
<TextInput value={value} path={path} onChange={setValue} readOnly={Boolean(readOnly)} />
</div>
</div>
)
}
import type { TextField } from 'payload'
export const stockField: TextField = {
name: 'stock',
type: 'text',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
components: {
Field: {
path: '@/payload/fields/productDisplayStock/component#stockComponent',
},
},
},
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
({ siblingData }) => {
siblingData.stock = undefined
},
],
},
}
you can replace Save button with your own component
admin: {
components: {
edit: {
SaveButton: MySaveButton,
},
}
},
and in the component the button with type="submit" triggers the save
<div>
<!-- Other things, buttons,here -->
<div className="form-submit">
<button type="submit" id="action-save" className="btn btn--style-primary btn--icon-style-without-border btn--size-small btn--icon-position-right">
<span className="btn__content">
<span className="btn__label">My Save</span>
</span>
</button>
</div>
</div>
Thank you!
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