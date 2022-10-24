How can I stop the Save button not to be clickable when viewing virtual fields

I have some problem with the virtual fields where I fetch the data from the api. And it display in the virtual fields. However everytime I viewing the documentation the Save button is appearing ready to be clicked again.

'use client' import React, { useEffect } from 'react' import { useField, FieldLabel, TextInput, useFieldProps, useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui' import { TextFieldClientProps } from 'payload' import { stringify } from 'qs-esm' const DEFAULT_LIMIT = 9999 const DEFAULT_DEPTH = 0 const DEFAULT_PAGE = 1 export const stockComponent: React.FC<TextFieldClientProps> = ({ field }) => { const { label } = field const { path, readOnly } = useFieldProps() const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path }) const { id } = useDocumentInfo() const stringifyQuery = stringify( { depth: DEFAULT_DEPTH, limit: DEFAULT_LIMIT, page: DEFAULT_PAGE, where: { product: { equals: id, }, }, }, { addQueryPrefix: true }, ) const setStockValue = async () => { const res = await fetch( `${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}/api/inventory-logs${stringifyQuery}`, ) const data = await res.json() let displayValue = 0 for (let i = 0; i < data.docs.length; i++) { if (data.docs[i].type === 'import') { displayValue += data.docs[i].quantity } else { displayValue -= data.docs[i].quantity } } setValue(displayValue.toString()) } useEffect(() => { setStockValue() }, []) // This one is read only return ( <div className="field-type text"> <FieldLabel field={field} htmlFor={`field-${path}`} label={label} /> <div className="field-type__wrap"> <TextInput value={value} path={path} onChange={setValue} readOnly={Boolean(readOnly)} /> </div> </div> ) }