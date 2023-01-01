I'm curious how devs decypher this at large scale projects with hundreds of collections and components?
[13:13:20] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[13:13:20] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
Is there a way to learn more about the error?
How do I crack the Davinci Code?
I think I need to learn the Debug tool within VSCode...
Can you share a minimal reproduction which causes that error? I think I can definitely improve it and make it more helpful
Thanks @alessiogr . My question is more related to tools and proceses regarding debugging. I guess one runs the Debug tool and that reveals slightly more info to figure it out? With experience I'll have a good idea from there?
Well... normally you would get a stack trace on errors. Which makes debugging it wayyyyyyyy easier.
Thanks Dennis, I'll look into that.
