How do I crack the Davinci Code?

taun2160
last month
7

I'm curious how devs decypher this at large scale projects with hundreds of collections and components?



[13:13:20] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[13:13:20] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')


Is there a way to learn more about the error?



I think I need to learn the Debug tool within VSCode...

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    Can you share a minimal reproduction which causes that error? I think I can definitely improve it and make it more helpful

    taun2160
    last month

    Thanks @alessiogr . My question is more related to tools and proceses regarding debugging. I guess one runs the Debug tool and that reveals slightly more info to figure it out? With experience I'll have a good idea from there?

    derosul
    last month

    Well... normally you would get a stack trace on errors. Which makes debugging it wayyyyyyyy easier.

    taun2160
    last month

    Thanks Dennis, I'll look into that.

