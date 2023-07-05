DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How might you make the Code field’s language user-selectable?

default discord avatar
mattstein
4 weeks ago
1

I’m new to Payload and and barely comfortable with React, trying to figure out what a reasonable approach might be for making the Code field’s language something that can be changed on the fly by the content editor.



What I’ve considered:



1. Making a jillion separate Code fields and using a Language select field with a condition to toggle them. (Seems gross.)


2. Creating a custom field that includes the Select and Code fields together. (Got that sort of working, but not sure if I should just serialize an object with

code

and

language

properties for the value or if there’s a better way.)


3. There’s maybe a way to get at component state/props from a field hook and wire things together, but I failed to connect the dots. (

useFormFields

looks promising, but it doesn’t look like it’s meant to be called from a field hook?)



The Color Picker field guide was really helpful, and I have a feeling I’m missing something pretty basic! I’d very much appreciate any high-level guidance!



...and this has been covered. Option 3’s a valid approach if you use it sensibly:

https://payloadcms.com/community-help/discord/use-the-value-from-another-field-inside-a-block



Sorry for the noise!

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.