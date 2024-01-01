How to add a text color-picker for Slate Rich Text

With my team, we are currently exploring possible features to be added to our Rich Text editor in our Payload CMS app. In the documentation for Slate Rich Text, the Rich Text editor we are using, it says we can add custom elements and leaves. We would like to add a text color picker to the options available in the rich text editor, as this seems a good candidate for a custom leaf. However, we are a bit unsure how to go about adding a custom leaf. Does anyone have any idea? Just a hint in which direction or what examples to look at would be helpful. Thanks in advance!