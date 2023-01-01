DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to add upload to rich text editor

labihi
last week
Hi, I'm new to payload cms and I find it amazing but I can't understand how to add the upload function to add images to the rich text editor, can you please help me?


In the screenshot it is shown that no upload icon is present

    notchr
    last week

    Good morning @labihi Check out the documentation for rich text + uploading here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#upload-element


    Let me know if you're still stuck after checking that out!

    labihi
    last week

    Good morning to you and thanks for the help, however I have already checked the docs but anyway I found the solution.


    You need a media collection in order for the button to appear but it wasn't stated in the docs it seems.

