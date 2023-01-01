DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to differentiate server requests from frontend requests for Access Control

haniel.u
haniel.u
2 weeks ago
76

I tried doing this, but requests from the frontend have the same urls as the ones made directly from the payload dashboard.

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    I think the APIs share the same REST pattern when making calls, what is the use case for differentiating here?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    The client I'm building for doesn't want a user who is not a super admin to be able view some collections on the payload dashboard, it should only be accessible from the custom frontend I'm building.

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    You can specify what a user can view via admin access control I believe



    Let me double check



    @haniel.u Collections can take an "admin" object, that has some options, including "hidden"



      admin: {
    useAsTitle: "positionTitle",
    group: "Careers",
    hidden: (req) => !isHR(req.user),
  },


    I copied that from myh project, but isHR is a function that checks the user role (in my case if they are HR)



    But I think that is what you want?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    Yes



    That's it exactly!!

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Let me know if that works for you! Otherwise happy to help troubleshoot

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    I will, Thank you so much

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    No problem, good luck!

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    It's really not working as expected



    Am I doing it wrong?

    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Hmm

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    It hides it

    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago
    return !user.roles.includes("super_admin")


    Is that what youre doing?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    yeah

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    And Feed Posts should be hidden from the sidebar for non admins



    ?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    And It's hides it regardless of if the role is there or not



    Yeah

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Oh weird



    Can you log user.roles

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    I can't even log user

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Undefined?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    Nothing happens



    yeah I probably

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    ok one sec



    Wait probably?



    You're saying you cant even log console.log('test')

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    yes

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    and have it show up?



    That means the control isn't getting hit hmm

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    I mean it works if I do this, just that nothing gets logged to the console

    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    You would see the log if that was being parsed



    So that's concerning



    you're checking your app log right



    Not the browser

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    yeah



    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    can you throw an error out of curiosity



    throw new Error('test')

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    lemme try



    ohhh



    oh



    ohhhh



    It's being logged in the browser

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Ohhhh

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago
    image.png
    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    no 'roles' field



    why is that?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    i jave no idea

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Did you configure one on the admin collection?

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    I configured many others too



    It's just the basic one

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Can I see the one on the admin collection

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago


    I wonder if I have to savetoJwt

    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    i mean, that would expose it, but access should have still picked it up

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    But this isn't access

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    I do in my example, here's mine

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    This is admin

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago
        {
      name: "role",
      type: "select",
      hasMany: true,
      saveToJWT: true,
      defaultValue: "none",
      options: [
        {
          label: "None",
          value: "none",
        },
        {
          label: "Super Admin",
          value: "superAdmin",
        },
        {
          label: "User Admin",
          value: "userAdmin",
        },
        {
          label: "CMS Admin",
          value: "cmsAdmin",
        },
      ],
    },
  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    yeah



    Makes sense

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Lets try that

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    Yup that works



    Thank you so much for your help!

    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    WOOT!



    Of course, let us know if anything else comes up



    Have a good one 😄

  haniel.u
    haniel.u
    2 weeks ago

    You too!

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    It was the

    saveToJWT

    that you were missing, just for clarity!

