Community Help

How to get value from .env file

quandn
quandn
last month
3

I'm querying my documents and need to get server_url from .env file, but I dont how how to get it. Please help me

  donfabrizio
    donfabrizio
    last month

    If your .env file is at the root of your project, you should be able to get your variables by using process.env.YOUR_VARIABLE_NAME, ex: serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL



    Does that answer your question?

  denolfe
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    Like Lou said, should be accessible via

    process.env.MY_VALUE

    . Ensure you're using

    dotenv

    to load them properly.



    import dotenv from 'dotenv'

dotenv.config()
