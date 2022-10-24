How to make a field readOnly AFTER creation?

Hi everyone,
I have a field that should not be modified after creation. I added a readOnly property, which works fine for already created items, but it prevents adding a value on creation, which I do not want.
How can I prevent a field from being modified but still allow it to be created initially?
Hi! You are looking for access control:https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/fields
Thanks Jarrod! This seems to work.
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