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Community Help

How to Query by Slug (or Non-ID Field) in a Relationship with GraphQL?

default discord avatar
turtle4045last year
1

Hey all,



I’m working with a Collection: Persons that has a relationship with Locations (fields: name, slug (which is unique)). On the frontend, I’m trying to use a Query (useAllPersonsQuery) to filter persons by a specific location slug, like this:



const { data, loading, error, fetchMore } = useAllPersonsQuery({
  variables: {
    where: {
      'locations.slug': { 
        in: ['berlin'],
      },
    },
  },
});

However, I’m getting the following error:



Object literal may only specify known properties, and 'locations.slug' does not exist in type 'Person_Where'.



This makes perfect sense since the

Person_Where

type only has

locations

and not

locations.slug

. So, filtering by locations using IDs, like so, works:



locations: {
  in: ['66eac7cf765d57eb0238e664'],
}


Is There a Way to Filter by a Different Field than ID (e.g., Slug) in a Where Query?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    last year

    This is a known limitation of our GraphQL implementation as of right now. There is a GitHub discussion out there if you search for it in our repo.

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