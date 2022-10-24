How to Query by Slug (or Non-ID Field) in a Relationship with GraphQL?

Hey all,

I’m working with a Collection: Persons that has a relationship with Locations (fields: name, slug (which is unique)). On the frontend, I’m trying to use a Query (useAllPersonsQuery) to filter persons by a specific location slug, like this:

const { data, loading, error, fetchMore } = useAllPersonsQuery({ variables: { where: { 'locations.slug': { in: ['berlin'], }, }, }, });

However, I’m getting the following error:

Object literal may only specify known properties, and 'locations.slug' does not exist in type 'Person_Where'.

This makes perfect sense since the

type only has

and not

. So, filtering by locations using IDs, like so, works:

locations: { in: ['66eac7cf765d57eb0238e664'], }

Is There a Way to Filter by a Different Field than ID (e.g., Slug) in a Where Query?