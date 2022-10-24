How to show SEO Meta Image when sharing

Hello, Payload Community. Maybe somebody knows, how can I use a meta image field value from the SEO block of the product?
As you can see, I added meta image that I want to display on product page preview when sharing a link. But it is displaying the image I set for the whole products page. So it is using Title and Description from the specific product, but not an image.
Per page you need to generate metadata again
pull in data from payload and then put in your title, description and for the image use the image url
Seems that problem was here
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