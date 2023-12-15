How to use maxLoginAttempts?

I'm trying to use
maxLoginAttempts
on my user collection, but can't figure out where to use it. Am getting TypeScript underlines when I use it in the root of my
user
collection, and in the admin config of my
user
collection.
Hey @Herb🇮🇪 ,
maxLoginAttempts
goes in the
auth
configuration of a collection. See the example here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#enabling-auth-on-a-collection
Great thank you, I didn't even catch that
You're welcome!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.