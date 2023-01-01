Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
I have accidentally made my admin a customer on e-commerce template

default discord avatar
Jatin
last week
2

I have accidentally made my admin a customer on e-commerce template and now I can’t access Admin dashboard ? How can I access the dashboard or bypass the validation and go ?. And why when there’s only one admin user it must be disabled for future problems

  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    last week

    I would probably try change it in the db. I did this to myself, and am new to MongoDB but managed to connect to my local db instance with MongoDB compass easily enough and change the role on my user manually

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Hey @Jatin the above approach would be the easiest way to resolve this. Let us know if this works. Thanks!

