Implementing payload-plugin-oauth issue

default discord avatar
Ipce
8 months ago
10

Hi all,



I'm trying to implement oauth using payload-plugin-oauth by @thgh. . The oauth provider should be Django application an that part is done, application registered and I've got CLIENT_ID and CLIENT_SECRET.



After configuring plugin I'm getting strange error and I'm not sure how to continue debugging after a few hours of struggle (maybe it's nothing, I don't have much experience in node so I'm missing something obvious).



Can you please give me some thoughts on this, thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    8 months ago

    Did you run

    rm -rf node_modules/.cache

    after adding the plugin?



    Also, did you upgrade payload? In that case consider

    rm -rf node_modules

    and then yarn or npm install. I think I saw that error last week when switching back and forth. Not sure though.


    The error you are seeing comes from webpack that is generating the admin panel internally.

  • default discord avatar
    Ipce
    8 months ago

    Yup, I've tried to remove node_modules and to update payload to 1.1.26, error is still there...



    "I think I saw that error last week when switching back and forth."


    This gives me hope 😅

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    8 months ago

    Oh, try adding this to your global config:


    admin: { webpack: a=>a }


    There was an error when there was no webpack config, I thought it was though

  • default discord avatar
    Ipce
    8 months ago

    That worked, thanks!!

  • default discord avatar
    beewhoo
    4 months ago

    hey guys was also using this plugin, is there a way to redirect to another FE after successful auth @thgh.

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    4 months ago

    There could be an extra option

    redirectURL

    that would be applied here:

    https://github.com/thgh/payload-plugin-oauth/blob/d422f815127d90e3356b355bc22a41b45a4af0d5/src/index.ts#L308
  • default discord avatar
    bibek
    2 months ago

    nice thanks @thgh. , i noticed when logging out,

    /logout

    the token generated by oauth doesn't get revoked by payload, any idea?

