Import 'Header' conflicts with local value, so must be declared with a type-only import when 'isolat

default discord avatar
its_just_rich_32241
5 days ago
2

I modified my app/_components/Header/index.tsx file and I now get a TS warning that I believe is preventing my app from compiling properly.



The error is "Import 'Header' conflicts with local value, so must be declared with a type-only import when 'isolatedModules' is enabled."



And I've pasted the entire index.tsx file below. Forgive my Typescript inexperience, I just don't want to cause myself more trouble hence my ask. Thanks in advance.


Rich



{


/* eslint-disable @next/next/no-img-element */


}



import React from 'react'


import Image from 'next/image'


import Link from 'next/link'



import { Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'


import { fetchHeader } from '../../_api/fetchGlobals'


import { Gutter } from '../Gutter'


import { HeaderNav } from './Nav'



import classes from './index.module.scss'



export async function Header() {


let header: Header | null = null



try {


header = await fetchHeader()


} catch (error) {



}



const tbtStyle = {


color: 'rgb(173,146,52)',


textDecoration: 'none',


}



return (


#

<header className={classes.header}>


<Gutter className={classes.wrap}>


<Link href="/" style={tbtStyle}>




<Image src="/tbtLogoSmall.png" height={50} width={148} alt="The Beaten Trail" />


</Link>


<HeaderNav header={header} />


</Gutter>


</header>


</>


)


}

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    I believe the issue here is that you are importing

    Header

    and also exporting it. Try changing

    import { Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'

    to

    import { Header as HeaderType } from '../../../payload/payload-types'

    and then change the references to the type to

    HeaderType
  • default discord avatar
    its_just_rich_32241
    3 days ago

    I actually added "type" in this line and it all worked. import { type Footer } from '../../../payload/payload-types'



    But I see what you're getting at, going to be a bit more methodical next time in my naming approach. Thank you for replying.



    import { type Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'

