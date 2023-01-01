Import 'Header' conflicts with local value, so must be declared with a type-only import when 'isolat

I modified my app/_components/Header/index.tsx file and I now get a TS warning that I believe is preventing my app from compiling properly.
The error is "Import 'Header' conflicts with local value, so must be declared with a type-only import when 'isolatedModules' is enabled."
And I've pasted the entire index.tsx file below. Forgive my Typescript inexperience, I just don't want to cause myself more trouble hence my ask. Thanks in advance.
Rich
{
/* eslint-disable @next/next/no-img-element */
}
import React from 'react'
import Image from 'next/image'
import Link from 'next/link'
import { Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'
import { fetchHeader } from '../../_api/fetchGlobals'
import { Gutter } from '../Gutter'
import { HeaderNav } from './Nav'
import classes from './index.module.scss'
export async function Header() {
let header: Header | null = null
try {
header = await fetchHeader()
} catch (error) {
}
const tbtStyle = {
color: 'rgb(173,146,52)',
textDecoration: 'none',
}
return (
#
<header className={classes.header}>
<Gutter className={classes.wrap}>
<Link href="/" style={tbtStyle}>
<Image src="/tbtLogoSmall.png" height={50} width={148} alt="The Beaten Trail" />
</Link>
<HeaderNav header={header} />
</Gutter>
</header>
</>
)
}
I believe the issue here is that you are importing
Header
and also exporting it. Try changing
import { Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'
to
import { Header as HeaderType } from '../../../payload/payload-types'
and then change the references to the type to
HeaderType
I actually added "type" in this line and it all worked. import { type Footer } from '../../../payload/payload-types'
But I see what you're getting at, going to be a bit more methodical next time in my naming approach. Thank you for replying.
import { type Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'
