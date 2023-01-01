Import 'Header' conflicts with local value, so must be declared with a type-only import when 'isolat

I modified my app/_components/Header/index.tsx file and I now get a TS warning that I believe is preventing my app from compiling properly.

The error is "Import 'Header' conflicts with local value, so must be declared with a type-only import when 'isolatedModules' is enabled."

And I've pasted the entire index.tsx file below. Forgive my Typescript inexperience, I just don't want to cause myself more trouble hence my ask. Thanks in advance.

{

/* eslint-disable @next/next/no-img-element */

}

import React from 'react'

import Image from 'next/image'

import Link from 'next/link'

import { Header } from '../../../payload/payload-types'

import { fetchHeader } from '../../_api/fetchGlobals'

import { Gutter } from '../Gutter'

import { HeaderNav } from './Nav'

import classes from './index.module.scss'

export async function Header() {

let header: Header | null = null

try {

header = await fetchHeader()

} catch (error) {

}

const tbtStyle = {

color: 'rgb(173,146,52)',

textDecoration: 'none',

}

return (

#

<header className={classes.header}>

<Gutter className={classes.wrap}>

<Link href="/" style={tbtStyle}>

<Image src="/tbtLogoSmall.png" height={50} width={148} alt="The Beaten Trail" />

</Link>

<HeaderNav header={header} />

</Gutter>

</header>

</>

)

}