InternalState is undefined on Custom Component when operation is 'update'

I've been having a problem on rendering an Edit page for a collection, because when I open as an update, selecting it from the list on the admin, the InternalState is coming undefined, and I use it as a condition for rendering the content.
@jarrod_not_jared
Can you make a repro? That would be super helpful
I fixed it already @jarrod_not_jared . It was about the rerendering actually, I was preventing it to render until it gets populated. Thanks for the attention
Nice!
