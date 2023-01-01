DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
InternalState is undefined on Custom Component when operation is 'update'

default discord avatar
lucasdelbel
last week
4

I've been having a problem on rendering an Edit page for a collection, because when I open as an update, selecting it from the list on the admin, the InternalState is coming undefined, and I use it as a condition for rendering the content.



@jarrod_not_jared

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    Can you make a repro? That would be super helpful

  • default discord avatar
    lucasdelbel
    last week

    I fixed it already @jarrod_not_jared . It was about the rerendering actually, I was preventing it to render until it gets populated. Thanks for the attention

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    Nice!

