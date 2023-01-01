DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is it possible to change the display locale of dates?

default discord avatar
majohannsen
4 months ago
6

I found the afterRead hook but it can just change the value of the date but i want the date to keep its value but be displayed in another format.



I want something like this on the field.


https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Date/toLocaleDateString?retiredLocale=de
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.