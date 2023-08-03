DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to push media data with rest api?

default discord avatar
artmelkon
3 days ago
29

my objective is to push an image data to media collection via rest api, using json, but I get an error message "No files were uploaded", and I'm using mongodb-community version



I'm using Postman to upload an image and post the data but it returns an error with "No files were uploaded

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    3 days ago

    you are not uploading it



    problem is in the upload part

  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    3 days ago

    Yes, you're right, the endpoint was incorrect. However, even though doing it right it still doesn't work for me. The endpoint is right, the content type is multipart/form-data, and the image is selected as a file. I don't know why there is http error 404



    I'm still having the same issue. Tried with Postman and Insomnia, and the 404 error persists. Unable to figure it out. Even, I have installed payload on two different machines but the result is the same.



    Screenshot_2023-08-04_at_8.28.41_AM.png
    Screenshot_2023-08-04_at_5.30.45_PM.png
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Instead of filename, change the key to file.



    From the docs:


    Send it all the data that your Collection requires, as well as a file key containing the file that you'd like to upload.
  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    2 days ago

    that is exactly what I did. In both screenshots, the file is selected, but it still fails to upload to the media collection. It fails no matter what I do.





    Screenshot_2023-08-04_at_7.08.51_PM.png
    Screenshot_2023-08-04_at_7.10.11_PM.png
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    The first screenshot you have it very close, but there is an extra "n" on the end. It should just be

    file

    , not

    filen

    .

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    yesterday

    I was thinking maybe he doesn't allow create on permission section

  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    yesterday

    Thank you for reply, but file or filename, these are name of the input, but the selection is file type, so, I think that shouldn't be a problem. This a plain code for media upload, and the user is admin, not editor.

    Screenshot_2023-08-05_at_11.44.52_AM.png
    Screenshot_2023-08-05_at_11.47.15_AM.png
  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    yesterday

    can you share your media collection snippet here?

  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    yesterday

    import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";;



    const Media: CollectionConfig = {


    slug: 'media',


    admin: {


    useAsTitle: 'title',


    defaultColumns: ['filename', 'id'],


    },


    upload: true,


    fields: [


    {


    name: 'alt',


    type: 'text',


    }


    ]


    }



    export default Media;



    this is the same code as in the screenshot.

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    yesterday

    auth: false,


    access: {


    read: () => true,


    create: () => true


    },



    add this above fields @artmelkon



    just wanted to see if it works without any credentials

  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    yesterday

    still getting 404

    Screenshot_2023-08-06_at_7.50.01_AM.png
    Screenshot_2023-08-06_at_7.54.59_AM.png
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    yesterday

    remove the

    /create

    . So just

    http://localhost:4000/api/media

    🙂



    The "POST" automatically means "create"

    Screenshot_2023-08-06_at_17.05.332x.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    artmelkon
    yesterday

    I've created another test posing a new page. When I use /api/pages/create endpoint it fails, but when I use /api/pages it succeded, it is puzzling but it did work



    Yes, it did work. Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    yesterday
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#collections

    check it out this section, it showcases all operations you can do on a collection with the rest API - together with an example and the URL / rest operation you have to use



    Glad it works now!

  • default discord avatar
    Payload-Bot
    yesterday
