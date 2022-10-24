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Community Help

Is Payload CMS suitable for building a social app?

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emre.erdogan3 years ago
2

Hello everyone. I'm new to Payload CMS and I'm liking it so far. I'm looking for an easy way to build an API and an admin dashboard for a social app where basically there are users and they can interact with each other, add each other to their friend lists, chat, search, upload photos, etc.



It's seems everything is possible with Payload CMS but I wonder if there would be any drawbacks like performance issues, difficulties in continuous deployment, migrations, technical limitations of adding features that Payload CMS is not meant to support, vendor lock-in, etc.

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    denolfe
    3 years ago

    Payload is perfectly suitable for this task.



    performance

    The stack itself (node.js, mongoDB) has proven to be very performant, so no concerns there. We actually have a leg up here with how we do relationships compared to other CMS out there.



    continuous deployment

    Payload is pretty typical as far as this goes. It has the normal concerns as any node.js application.



    migrations

    This is one thing that will be improving in the future. As of now, you have to write migration scripts if you're renaming a field or changing a field's type.



    technical limitations of adding features that Payload CMS is not meant to support, vendor lock-in, etc.

    You might have to expand upon what you mean on that one, but nothing comes to mind regarding this.

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    emre.erdogan3 years ago

    Thanks Elliot 👋 I think I'm going to give it a try!

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