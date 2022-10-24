Is Payload CMS suitable for building a social app?

Hello everyone. I'm new to Payload CMS and I'm liking it so far. I'm looking for an easy way to build an API and an admin dashboard for a social app where basically there are users and they can interact with each other, add each other to their friend lists, chat, search, upload photos, etc.

It's seems everything is possible with Payload CMS but I wonder if there would be any drawbacks like performance issues, difficulties in continuous deployment, migrations, technical limitations of adding features that Payload CMS is not meant to support, vendor lock-in, etc.