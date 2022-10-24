Is there any React framework that is easily embeddable as Express middleware?

I just tried Astro but it spits out .mjs which Webpack can't handle properly. The focus is on simplicity, so I want to have one command to start the dev server and it should run in a single process.
Maybe this is something you can check out:
I'm most likely going to use this template. It was last updated on September 6, so I hope it's maintained well enough. I'll follow up once I start playing with it. This template does have NextJS which is great for my project, but you can see if it fits your needs too
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