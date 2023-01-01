Hello. I would like to give my CMS custom keyboard shortcuts. I assume this would be in a plugin.
I was wondering where, in the documentation, I could learn about running typescript on page init (such as a "listener" that waits for specific keyboard input).
Thank you!
Keyboard Event Listener (on Collection page init)
I found out that this is in the UI Field Custom Components:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#field-component
