Keyboard Event Listener (on Collection page init)

default discord avatar
jayno
4 months ago
2

Hello. I would like to give my CMS custom keyboard shortcuts. I assume this would be in a plugin.



I was wondering where, in the documentation, I could learn about running typescript on page init (such as a "listener" that waits for specific keyboard input).



Thank you!



I found out that this is in the UI Field Custom Components:

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#field-component
