I'm trying to implement blocks in Lexical, but I'm running into an issue with the data that makes it to the block. I got it to where the text is visible on the front end, but when I try to use a relationship to show media, all I get is the id of the image returned. When I look in the API for the page, I can see the full information about the image at

depth = 1

, but when I log the

featuredImage

relationship in the block all I see is

{ image: '650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28', imagePosition: 'backgroundCenter', altDescription: 'Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field' }

- How can I access relationships through Lexical blocks?

Here's what I see from the api for the page:

"image": { "id": "650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28", "title": "Jacob, Erin, and kids", "filename": "Fall-IMG_0417.webp", "mimeType": "image/webp", "filesize": 32750, "width": 500, "height": 333, "createdAt": "2023-09-21T15:53:21.823Z", "updatedAt": "2023-09-21T15:53:21.823Z", "url": "/media/Fall-IMG_0417.webp" }, "imagePosition": "backgroundCenter", "altDescription": "Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field" },

Actually, now the API doesn't return what my second message says, it just returns

{ image: '650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28', imagePosition: 'backgroundCenter', altDescription: 'Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field' }

Okay, all I had to do was use my custom block parser. Not sure what happened, but everything is working as intended.