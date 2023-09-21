I'm trying to implement blocks in Lexical, but I'm running into an issue with the data that makes it to the block. I got it to where the text is visible on the front end, but when I try to use a relationship to show media, all I get is the id of the image returned. When I look in the API for the page, I can see the full information about the image at
depth = 1
, but when I log the
featuredImage
relationship in the block all I see is
{
image: '650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28',
imagePosition: 'backgroundCenter',
altDescription: 'Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field'
}
- How can I access relationships through Lexical blocks?
Here's what I see from the api for the page:
"image": {
"id": "650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28",
"title": "Jacob, Erin, and kids",
"filename": "Fall-IMG_0417.webp",
"mimeType": "image/webp",
"filesize": 32750,
"width": 500,
"height": 333,
"createdAt": "2023-09-21T15:53:21.823Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-09-21T15:53:21.823Z",
"url": "/media/Fall-IMG_0417.webp"
},
"imagePosition": "backgroundCenter",
"altDescription": "Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field"
},
Actually, now the API doesn't return what my second message says, it just returns
{
image: '650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28',
imagePosition: 'backgroundCenter',
altDescription: 'Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field'
}
Okay, all I had to do was use my custom block parser. Not sure what happened, but everything is working as intended.
