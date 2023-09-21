Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Lexical Blocks don't capture depth query?

nlvogel
5 days ago

I'm trying to implement blocks in Lexical, but I'm running into an issue with the data that makes it to the block. I got it to where the text is visible on the front end, but when I try to use a relationship to show media, all I get is the id of the image returned. When I look in the API for the page, I can see the full information about the image at

depth = 1

, but when I log the

featuredImage

relationship in the block all I see is 

 {
  image: '650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28',
  imagePosition: 'backgroundCenter',
  altDescription: 'Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field'
}

- How can I access relationships through Lexical blocks?



Here's what I see from the api for the page: 

"image": {
  "id": "650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28",
  "title": "Jacob, Erin, and kids",
  "filename": "Fall-IMG_0417.webp",
  "mimeType": "image/webp",
  "filesize": 32750,
  "width": 500,
  "height": 333,
  "createdAt": "2023-09-21T15:53:21.823Z",
  "updatedAt": "2023-09-21T15:53:21.823Z",
  "url": "/media/Fall-IMG_0417.webp"
  },
"imagePosition": "backgroundCenter",
"altDescription": "Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field"
},


Actually, now the API doesn't return what my second message says, it just returns 

{
  image: '650c66f1f7e4a5558104ed28',
  imagePosition: 'backgroundCenter',
  altDescription: 'Jacob, Erin, and their kids in a field'
}


Okay, all I had to do was use my custom block parser. Not sure what happened, but everything is working as intended.

