Limit number of relationTo in a block

I have a block that is pulling in a stats collection, but I'd like to set the min/max of that field. Am I thinking about this in the wrong way?

const Statistics: Block = { slug: 'statistic', labels: { singular: 'Statistic', plural: 'Statistics', }, fields: [ { name: 'stat', label: 'Statistic(s)', type: 'relationship', hasMany: true, relationTo: 'stat', }, ], };

How do I limit the number of stats a person is allowed to use?