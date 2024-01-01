localized lexical editor dies by recursion when typing a link

I have a lexical editor with
localized: true
. When I enter a link like
www.test.com
, the admin panel gets unresponsive:
Warning: Maximum update depth exceeded. This can happen when a component calls setState inside useEffect, but useEffect either doesn't have a dependency array, or one of the dependencies changes on every render.
Is anyone using lexical with
localized: true
without any issues?
I found the solution in this commenthttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3930#issuecomment-1810482710
I had
"react-i18next": "^14.0.0",
in my
package.json
, which conflicts with payloads version of
react-i18next
changing it to
"react-i18next": "^11.18.6",
solves the issue
