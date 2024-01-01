localized lexical editor dies by recursion when typing a link

I have a lexical editor with

localized: true

. When I enter a link like

www.test.com

, the admin panel gets unresponsive:

Warning: Maximum update depth exceeded. This can happen when a component calls setState inside useEffect, but useEffect either doesn't have a dependency array, or one of the dependencies changes on every render.

Is anyone using lexical with

localized: true

without any issues?

I found the solution in this comment

I had

"react-i18next": "^14.0.0",

in my

package.json

, which conflicts with payloads version of

react-i18next

changing it to

"react-i18next": "^11.18.6",

solves the issue