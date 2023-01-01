Make page draft for specific locale

Hello there! Quick question: is it possible to make collection item draft per locale? Idea is to release page to the public if only it’s fully translated.
it looks like draft is per collection item and the status cannot be localized. i imagine it would complicate things internally. we had a similar requirement, and opted for adding this field to every collection:
import { Field } from 'payload/types';
import { deepMerge } from '../utils/deepMerge';
type VisibleInLocaleField = (overrides?: Partial<Field>) => Field;
/**
* Adds a checkbox to the sidebar that allows you to toggle whether the document
* is visible in the current locale. Works in addition to the "published"
* status.
*
* Note: this field only makes sense when localization is used and when a
* fallback locale is not used.
*/
const visibleInLocaleField: VisibleInLocaleField = (overrides) =>
deepMerge<Field, Partial<Field>>(
{
name: 'visibleInLocale',
label: {
en: 'Visible in this language',
nl: 'Beschikbaar in deze taal',
},
localized: true,
type: 'checkbox',
defaultValue: true,
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
},
},
overrides,
);
export default visibleInLocaleField;
by default it will be true for the locale that you edit, and undefined (= falsy) for locales that are not saved.
your frontend needs to be updated. I use REST and add this to the url:
&where[visibleInLocale][equals]=true
