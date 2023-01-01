Migrating data to _id fields

Hey, so I have a collection (Tag) which started out with just a

name

text field. To ease querying documents by tags I changed the field to

id

but I'm having issues migrating the value in

name

to the

id

field.

My migration fails,

await db. collection ( 'tags' ). updateMany ({}, [{ $set : { _id : '$name.is' } }]);

ERROR: Could not migrate up 20230327105207-tag-custom-id-field.js: After applying the update, the (immutable) field '_id' was found to have been altered to _id: "test" MongoServerError: After applying the update, the (immutable) field '_id' was found to have been altered to _id: "test"

I know this is a MongoDB issue rather than Payload, but I'm hoping someone could point me in the right direction 🤞