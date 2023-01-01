Migrating data to _id fields

Hey, so I have a collection (Tag) which started out with just a
name
text field. To ease querying documents by tags I changed the field to
id
but I'm having issues migrating the value in
name
to the
id
field.
My migration fails,
await db.collection('tags').updateMany({}, [{ $set: { _id: '$name.is' } }]);
ERROR: Could not migrate up 20230327105207-tag-custom-id-field.js: After applying the update, the (immutable) field '_id' was found to have been altered to _id: "test" MongoServerError: After applying the update, the (immutable) field '_id' was found to have been altered to _id: "test"
I know this is a MongoDB issue rather than Payload, but I'm hoping someone could point me in the right direction 🤞
@kariyngva I'm pretty sure
_id
is reserved and shouldn't be edited
In any case, I would suggest reverting those changes and picking a different property name
Well this is what you get when using Custom IDs:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#customizable-id
When you set a field name to
id
it becomes
_id
. The issue here is migrating thename
value i.e.test
to be the id 🙂
If you are doing this just to ease querying, I would prob advise to keep the "advanced" query and set
index: true
on your name field.
Thanks Jarrod, that makes sense 🙏
If you do want to use the custom id field, then you'll have to write a custom migration for it. Mongo will not let you update an id. Only way to accomplish that is the create a new document with the required id and remove to old one.
Yeah that's what I figured. Just wanted to check if anyone had a better solution. Thanks Tuen!
