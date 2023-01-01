Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Missing collections

default discord avatar
evanion
last week

I've been working on a payload codebase for the past few days, I decided to deploy it to fly.io with mongodb atlas today... everything went fine, and then I decided to add the sentry package, and deploy it, and most of my collections and all globals disappeared from the admin (working on local docker instance).


I don't see any errors in the remote server log, or sentry, and when I check the db collections in atlas, everything seems fine. I did notice in one of the collections that the field layouts aren't loading correctly (fields that should be in sidebar are in main.

/api/access

shows that I should have access to the missing collections



A second redeploy seems to have fixed it :blobshrug:

