Missing payload packages in node_modules

default discord avatar
blazehazes
2 days ago
2

I'm getting a weird issue with imports



I'm updating the following import to work on my local setup



import { useDocumentEvents } from '../../../utilities/DocumentEvents'



In github I can see the correct folder here -

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/9bb7a88526569a726de468de6b2010d52169ea77/packages/payload/src/admin/components/utilities/DocumentEvents

However this doesn't seem to be there locally for me (see screenshot)



I've tried all the deleting node_modules, changing payload: 'latest' to payload: '2.2.2'. Tried clearing yarn cache etc.



Help would be appreciated 🙂



This is driving me nuts 😆

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Are you able to find it in

    node_modules/payload

    ?



    Actually, that commit was

    after

    the last release, you'll need to wait for the next one

  • default discord avatar
    blazehazes
    2 days ago

    For now i made local copies, good to know thanks!

