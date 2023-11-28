Missing payload packages in node_modules

I'm getting a weird issue with imports
I'm updating the following import to work on my local setup
import { useDocumentEvents } from '../../../utilities/DocumentEvents'
In github I can see the correct folder here -https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/9bb7a88526569a726de468de6b2010d52169ea77/packages/payload/src/admin/components/utilities/DocumentEvents
However this doesn't seem to be there locally for me (see screenshot)
I've tried all the deleting node_modules, changing payload: 'latest' to payload: '2.2.2'. Tried clearing yarn cache etc.
Help would be appreciated 🙂
This is driving me nuts 😆
Are you able to find it in
node_modules/payload
?
Actually, that commit wasafter
the last release, you'll need to wait for the next one
For now i made local copies, good to know thanks!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.