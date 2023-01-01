DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Modifying field breaks update?

default discord avatar
mvarendorff
2 months ago
2

I am currently trying to move an existing upload field to a custom group field that connects to an external service for file-hosting. This however seems to break our seeding script when existing data is present (which is kinda bad if some data is already present in a staging environment that you want to update).



The field previously was


{name: 'media', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true}

and now is


{name: 'media', type: 'group', interfaceName: 'MyCustomMedia', fields: [/* a lot of stuff */]}


Our seeder attempts to update existing values using


await payload.update({id, data: {/* here be data including a media object */}});

However in an

afterRead

hook on one of the new fields, it turns out the value of the media field is still a string instead of an object.



What am I missing here to fix my update?



Actually... Ignore this for a minute, we might be doing something stupid 🤔



The

afterRead

hook is also called

before

updating which blew up our new field's resolvers. Handling that specific case fixes the seeder!

