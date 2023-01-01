Modifying field breaks update?

I am currently trying to move an existing upload field to a custom group field that connects to an external service for file-hosting. This however seems to break our seeding script when existing data is present (which is kinda bad if some data is already present in a staging environment that you want to update).

The field previously was

{ name : 'media' , type : 'upload' , relationTo : 'media' , required : true }

and now is

{ name : 'media' , type : 'group' , interfaceName : 'MyCustomMedia' , fields : [ ]}

Our seeder attempts to update existing values using

await payload. update ({id, data : { }});

However in an

afterRead

hook on one of the new fields, it turns out the value of the media field is still a string instead of an object.

What am I missing here to fix my update?

Actually... Ignore this for a minute, we might be doing something stupid 🤔

The

afterRead

hook is also called

before

updating which blew up our new field's resolvers. Handling that specific case fixes the seeder!