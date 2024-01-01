Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
mongo -> postgress migration

default discord avatar
mateusz_solecki
2 weeks ago
2

Any tutorial/tool to do that ?



anyone ?

  • default discord avatar
    lioloc
    last week

    This is quite straightfoward, just change your DATABASE_URI to point to a postgres connection string and change the adapter you're using in your payload.config.ts to the postgres one:



    // payload.config.ts

import { postgresAdapter } from "@payloadcms/db-postgres";


export default buildConfig({
  db: postgresAdapter({
    pool: {
      connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
    },
  }),
  // rest of build config
)}


    If you're asking how to migrate the data you have itself in mongo to postgres, I'm not sure how to do that, a quick google search gave me a bunch of articles, this being one of them:

    https://estuary.dev/mongodb-to-postgresql/

    . Although if you have seed files then this is trivial since you'd just re-run the seed endpoint or the seed command once you've applied the code changes above.



    I also suspect if you wanted to port the exact same table structure from mongo to postgres you would have issues or at the very least missing out because the structure is meant to be different, here's payload's article for more context:

    https://payloadcms.com/blog/relational-database-table-structure-rfc#blog

    Anyway my 2 cents, hope that helps

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    last week

    Hey @msolecki , @lioloc is pretty spot on here, for the data itself you're looking at a custom migration script, depending on how complex your data structure is you might find it useful to seed your postgres db fully first, then export that and you can more easily see what the new structure looks like, the "easiest" way might be to export mongo into json files and then read those in a script and use the local API to import data into payload



    but data migrations are so context dependent

