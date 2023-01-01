DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

MongoDB Hosting

Chris_Heinz
3 months ago
4

I got a very small landing page that I've built with next + payload and I am currently hosting it on northflank with my database at the free tier from Mongo Atlas. As I want to go to production the free tier from Atlas seems to slow down my page (SSR). The paid options starting from 0,09ct (about 60$ per month) is way to expensive for this side project so I wanted to check for a low budget to host a Mongo DB. How are you guys hosting your databases? (For this project payload cloud is not an option at the moment)

    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    You could use MongoDB Atlas serverless (not dedicated)! I think Payload Cloud is using that as well

    Chris_Heinz
    3 months ago

    So true. My bad - I didn't read through it correctly. Thanks for pointing this out.

    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    ur welcome! I actually switched from the Free tier to the serverless tier yesterday, and it worked perfectly while also being very cost-effective 🙂

    Chris_Heinz
    3 months ago

    Good to hear that - would also be my next step. I actually followed your tutorial for the deployment on northflank and thought about getting the mongo addon there which also worked fine but I feel like the Atlas variant brings more flexibility and might be cheaper in the end.

