MongoDB Hosting

I got a very small landing page that I've built with next + payload and I am currently hosting it on northflank with my database at the free tier from Mongo Atlas. As I want to go to production the free tier from Atlas seems to slow down my page (SSR). The paid options starting from 0,09ct (about 60$ per month) is way to expensive for this side project so I wanted to check for a low budget to host a Mongo DB. How are you guys hosting your databases? (For this project payload cloud is not an option at the moment)