Nested array fields are nullable in GraphQL-schema when required

hiekikowan
We've got a lot of collection types with arrays/groups in them, allowing our users to create a dynamic set of items within a specific collection item. We've got an issue with the GraphQL schema though, perhaps someone can help us out here...



Fields that are immediately under a

CollectionConfig

-type and are marked required neatly show up as required in the schema. Fields that are within an array/group are not though. An example, the following config:


const Example: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: "examples",
    fields: [
        {
            name: "direct",
            type: "text",
            required: true,
        },
        {
            type: "group",
            name: "group",
            fields: [
                {
                    name: "inAGroup",
                    type: "text",
                    required: true,
                },
            ],
        },
        {
            name: "array",
            type: "array",
            fields: [
                {
                    name: "nested",
                    type: "text",
                    required: true,
                },
            ],
        },
    ],
};

results in the following schema:


type Example {
  id: String
  direct: String!
  group: Example_Group
  array: [Example_Array!]
  updatedAt: DateTime
  createdAt: DateTime
}

type Example_Group {
  inAGroup: String
}

type Example_Array {
  nested: String
  id: String
}


As you can see, the

direct

-field is marked as non-nullable, which is expected because the field is marked as

required

. The

nested

-field and the

inAGroup

-field are not though, even though the fields are marked as

required

as well... Is there a way to make the

nested

- and

inAGroup

-field non-nullable as well?



This turned out to be a bug for which I made a report and a fix (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3259

).



That issue ahs now been merged and included in release 1.15.4

