Nested array fields are nullable in GraphQL-schema when required

We've got a lot of collection types with arrays/groups in them, allowing our users to create a dynamic set of items within a specific collection item. We've got an issue with the GraphQL schema though, perhaps someone can help us out here...

Fields that are immediately under a

CollectionConfig

-type and are marked required neatly show up as required in the schema. Fields that are within an array/group are not though. An example, the following config:

const Example: CollectionConfig = { slug: "examples", fields: [ { name: "direct", type: "text", required: true, }, { type: "group", name: "group", fields: [ { name: "inAGroup", type: "text", required: true, }, ], }, { name: "array", type: "array", fields: [ { name: "nested", type: "text", required: true, }, ], }, ], };

results in the following schema:

type Example { id: String direct: String! group: Example_Group array: [Example_Array!] updatedAt: DateTime createdAt: DateTime } type Example_Group { inAGroup: String } type Example_Array { nested: String id: String }

As you can see, the

direct

-field is marked as non-nullable, which is expected because the field is marked as

required

. The

nested

-field and the

inAGroup

-field are not though, even though the fields are marked as

required

as well... Is there a way to make the

nested

- and

inAGroup

-field non-nullable as well?

This turned out to be a bug for which I made a report and a fix (

).

That issue ahs now been merged and included in release 1.15.4