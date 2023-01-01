next-payload crypto-browserify error

i keep getting this error on the frontend when im trying to use the cloudstorage plugin, i have it working fine on a standalone payload instance. but when running it it in next-payload i keep getting this strange error. also, if i remove all the code and references to cloudstorage and run "npm run dev" after this i instead get "Module not found: Can't resolve 'fs'" even though it worked fine before. something feel very wrong:
Good morning @olarssony - this is odd, perhaps because crytpo (i believe) is a node-specific module. Typically people resolve a fallback for fs. I think the Payload team may be able to point you in the right direction
I personally don't use next, but I know you would create a next.config.js that lists dependency fallbacks
The syntax is something like...
config.resolve.fallback = {
...config.resolve.fallback,
fs: false,
};
Though, I don't know it exactly
This is mostly speculation, I would double check that your repository packages are up to date and that you've followed all of the steps listed in the demo repo
Everything is up to date, i also did try that wepack fallback method. No luck (im also hafs, different account 🙂
@alessiogr Is this part of that fs issue on next projects?
Hello!
I also ran into this issue when setting up a next-paylaod project. I spoke a little about it here:
@oloflarsson
Here is the webpack function I used in my
next.config.js
to solve this:
webpack: (config, { isServer }) => {
if (isServer) return config;
return {
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
crypto: false,
},
},
};
},
ty alamit, however, the solution in thishttps://discordapp.com/channels/967097582721572934/1117185417985409116
seems to have solved all of these problems
actually, i take that back
im certain something is seriously wrong in the caching in next-payload
the behavior is so inconsistent and bizarre
i made a small change to payload.config.ts, it took 57s for it to compile
after that it shows "TypeError: Object prototype may only be an Object or null: undefined" in the browser again
so i removed the changed and reverted back, and it shows the same error anyway
and if any change is made to the next.config.js file it crashes out like this
also, when you simple press reload in the browser when you are inside the payload admin interface it seems to recompile a lot. im not sure that is intended behavior, but no data has really changed, and it slows it down quite a bit.
this is all behavior that is unique for the next-payload version btw, in "regular" payload where it runs alone everything is ligthning fast
@alessiogr @denolfe Is this related to the ongoing issue with next/fs?
